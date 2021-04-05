Skip to Content

Pima Volleyball draws 13th seed for nationals

Local NewsSports

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Pima College women's volleyball team will head to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament as the No. 13 seed.

The Aztecs will open the tournament against No. 4 seeded Johnson County (Kansas) on Tuesday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m. (MST).

The tournament has a field of 16 teams and all matches will be played at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, IA from April 13-15.

The Aztecs (3-7) captured the NJCAA Division II South Central District Championship last Saturday beating Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in five sets.

This will be Pima Volleyball's 1st appearance in the National Tournament.

David Kelly contributed to this story.

Ironwood Ridge product Andrea Vigil-German has helped lead Pima Volleyball to the NJCAA Division II tournament (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Raymond Suarez)
David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

