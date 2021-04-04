Wildcat Breakdown: Women’s Basketball

TUCSON (KVOA) -- After no NCAA Tournament, no post-season home games, no nothing in 2020.

Arizona will play for a national championship against Pac-12 rival Stanford in 2021.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by UA women's basketball radio play-by-play announcer Derrick Palmer.

The two dive into the how the Wildcats got to this point, what he has seen in his 13 years as announcer as the program transitioned from Joan Bonvincini to Niya Butts to Adia Barnes, the evolution of Aari McDonald's game in the NCAA Tournament, how Palmer has adjusted to calling games remotely andwill be there be a signature call if the Wildcats win.

During the non-football season, Kelly is joined on Wildcat Breakdown by an array of analysts who include former UA athletes and local, regional and national sports media personalities.