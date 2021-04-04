The Aari file

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Aari McDonald will be key in Arizona's chance to win a national championship on Sunday.

McDonald is averaging 30 points on 53% shooting in the last three games. She scored 26 in the Wildcats stunning 69-59 victory over fabled UCONN.

That was after she had poured in 31 and 33 in wins over Indiana and Texas A&M.

Aari McDonald is the third player to score 2,000 points at Arizona (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)

McDonald has scored in double-figures in 92-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

She's the third player in program history to score 2,000 points for Arizona, joining her head coach Adia Barnes (2,237) and Davellyn Whyte (2,059).

McDonald sits at 2,292 points for her college career, 2,019 of which have been at Arizona. She would need a 41-point effort against Stanford in the title game to pass Whyte on the all-time Wildcat scoring list.

