Race promoters unhappy with county’s attendance regulations

TUCSON (KVOA) John Lashley has made a call to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

The Tucson Speedway general manager wants the state’s boss to intercede on what he calls “unfair treatment” by Pima County.

The Pima County Health Department recently raised attendance levels for sports facilities to 20%.

At issue is how they are calculating that number for each of the county’s venues.

Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen and her team make recommendations to the county’s sports entities on how many people they believe those entities should have at their games.

UA and the city’s professional sports teams have generally been abiding by those recommendations.

The county however controls the property on which Tucson Speedway and Tucson Dragway sit at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

Tucson Speedway general manager John Lashley says political motivation is behind the track being limited to greatly less fans than other outdoor sports venues in Pima County

Those two venues are currently being allowed just 200 spectators at events.

Cullen said in a media briefing last Friday that the 200 number was based off average attendance of 750-1,000 people at race events.

The 20% calculation for UA and teams like the Tucson Roadrunners however appears to be based off venue capacity.

Lashley contends the Speedway was allowed no fans for its Chilly Willy 150 event in late February on the same weekend that limited spectators were allowed for the Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort.

The drag strip has not had an event with fans since last May.

The next race night out at Tucson Speedway is scheduled for April 10.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.