NASCAR Tucson: Pedal to the Metal recap

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Week 2 of NASCAR Tucson featured racing in the Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks and Hornets divisions at Tucson Speedway.

Here are your winners from the Pedal to the Metal event:

(Thunder Trucks) Bill Black

(Modifieds) Nick O'Neil

(Pro Stocks) Ron Searle Jr.

(Hornets) Joey Searle

Next up in Week 3 on April 10 is the Easter Eggstravaganza. The evening will feature racing in the Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws and Can-Am Sprints.

