NASCAR Tucson: Pedal to the Metal recap

Local NewsSports

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Week 2 of NASCAR Tucson featured racing in the Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks and Hornets divisions at Tucson Speedway.

Here are your winners from the Pedal to the Metal event:

  • (Thunder Trucks) Bill Black
  • (Modifieds) Nick O'Neil
  • (Pro Stocks) Ron Searle Jr.
  • (Hornets) Joey Searle

Next up in Week 3 on April 10 is the Easter Eggstravaganza. The evening will feature racing in the Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws and Can-Am Sprints.

2021 is the 9th season of stock car racing at the revamped Tucson Speedway
David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

