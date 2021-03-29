NASCAR Tucson: Pedal to the Metal recap
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Week 2 of NASCAR Tucson featured racing in the Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks and Hornets divisions at Tucson Speedway.
Here are your winners from the Pedal to the Metal event:
- (Thunder Trucks) Bill Black
- (Modifieds) Nick O'Neil
- (Pro Stocks) Ron Searle Jr.
- (Hornets) Joey Searle
Next up in Week 3 on April 10 is the Easter Eggstravaganza. The evening will feature racing in the Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws and Can-Am Sprints.
