Made For It: Indiana preview

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Only Indiana stands in the way of the Arizona Wildcats and their first berth in the Women's Final Four.

Both the Wildcats and Hoosiers will be playing in their first Elite Eight game when they meet tonight at the Alamodome in the Mercado Region championship game.

Arizona (19-5) won convincingly vs. Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night. Indiana (21-5) took down Mercado Region top seed North Carolina State.

The Wildcats made a season-high 13 three-pointers in beating the Aggies, an Arizona NCAA Tournament record.

If Arizona beats Indiana the Wildcats will advance to their first Final Four in school history

Aari McDonald scored a season-high 31 points with a career-high six three in the Sweet 16. The Pac-12 Player of the Year is shooting 53% in NCAA Tournament.

All five Hoosiers scored in doublle figures in Indiana's 73-70 victory over the Wolf Pack.

Indiana is being led in the NCAA Tournament by junior guard Grace Berger (16 ppg), senior guard Ali Patberg (15 ppg) and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes (14 ppg).

Tipoff tonight is 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN and air locally on the Wildcats Radio Network (KTUC-AM 1400).

