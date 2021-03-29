Fans gather to cheer Cats to the Final Four

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Dee Dee Wheeler could hardly control herself as the Arizona Women’s Basketball team clinched their first-ever berth to the Final Four.

Wheeler was Arizona’s point guard the last time the Wildcats played in the NCAA Tournament (2005).

She left UA as a three-time All-Pac-10 selection and is now the district athletics director for the Tucson Unified School District.

UA All-Conference point guard Dee Dee Wheeler watches the Wildcats Elite Eight game at Gentle Ben's on University Avenue

Wheeler celebrated here birthday by joining fans down at Gentle Ben’s on Monday night to watch Arizona’s 66-53 win over Indiana. It was a crowd that included several members of Tony Amato’s women’s soccer team.

Wheeler said afterward the game took so much emotion out of her that she felt like she had played.

The Wildcats will now face perennial power Connecticut in the national semifinal on Friday night.

