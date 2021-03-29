Caley Bringmann, PCC volleyball player named as victim of fatal crash that killed GCU athlete

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Community College is mourning the loss of one of their alum after Caley Bringmann was identified as one of the individuals who died in Tuesday's crash in California.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that 23-year-old Grand Canyon University basketball player, Oscar Frayer died in a car accident that occurred in Lodi, Calif. on Tuesday. Officials said his sister, 28-year-old Andrea Moore and an unidentified person, later identified as Bringmann, were also killed in the crash.

Bringmann, who graduated from Dimond High School in Anchorage, Ala. in 2016, previously studied at Pima Community College, where she played volleyball for the Aztecs. PCC said the 21-year-old played for the team for three years.

It’s with a heavy heart to report that we lost a Dimond volleyball alumni yesterday. It’s very hard to say too much at... Posted by Dimond High School Volleyball on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

"In the past few days, speaking with alumni and current players that knew and loved Caley, has confirmed the importance of the relationships that we create through team and sport. It does not lessen the sorrow, but it does give some consolation to learn of and know how many young people Caley connected with," Dan Bithell, PCC volleyball head coach said. "We love you Caley and we will hold you in our hearts forever."

The college said they will remember Bringmann for her "giant smile, her silly laugh and her willingness to help her teammates will always be remembered and cherished."

PCC also mentioned that during her time at the community college, Bringmann majored in International Communications.

As she spoke fluent Japanese, PCC said she aspired to be a translator or a speech therapist and work with large corporations or the government.