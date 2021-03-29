All-star football game to be played in June

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Southern Arizona All Star Football Showcase has a new date. The game will be played on June 4 at Tucson High School.

Players will begin practicing for the event on May 31.

The contest had to be pushed back from its original May 8 date after the Arizona Interscholastic Association refused to sanction the game.

The City of Tucson, the Arizona Bowl, local school districts and the business community came together to create the showcase.

The All-Star Showcase will highlight both football players and cheerleaders

It's being billed as a celebration for Class of 2021 players and spirt squad members who saw their senior seasons cut short or canceled due to COVID-19.

Legendary local high school football coaches Dennis Bene (Salpointe Catholic) and Nemer Hassey (Sahuaro and Cienega) will coach the teams.

High School Seniors interested in participating can find more information and applications at www.SouthernAZAllStars.com. The deadline to apply is April 7.

