Rain ushers in new Arizona Football era

TUCSON (KVOA) -- You can look at the weather that greeted the beginning of the Jedd Fisch era of Arizona Football two ways.

It was either a great duplication of a chilly and rainy Fall Saturday in the Midwest otherwise known as perfect football weather.

Or the rain and gloom were a harbinger of things to come for a college football program that is currently on a 12-game losing streak.

If you looked into the eye of Fisch though, the sun was shining.

Jedd Fisch era of Arizona Football begins

UA opened the first of 15 spring practices on Monday at a fiery pace.

As new defensive coordinator Don Brown put it, “nobody’s waiting for us, nobody waiting for Arizona to catch up.”

UA’s quarterback group is led by returner Will Plummer and transfer Gunner Cruz.

Plummer played in three games last season throwing for 388 yards and three interceptions.

Jedd Fisch oversees his first practice as the head football coach at Arizona

Cruz appeared in one game for Washington State in 2020. The redshirt freshman from Gilbert Casteel will have four seasons to play at UA.

Senior Jalen Harris returns to the defensive line looking to atone for a 2020 season in which he did not record a single sack.

3rd-year sophomore Christian Roland-Wallace will anchor the UA secondary.

The Wildcats will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Satuurdays over the next five weeks leading up to the Spring Game on April 24.

