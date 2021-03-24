Made For It: BYU preview

TUCSON (KVOA) -- it’s a border battle on Wednesday in San Antonio as 3rd-seed Arizona meets No. 11 seed Brigham Young in the 2nd round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Adia Barnes pre-BYU press conference

The Wildcats (16-5) are trying to advance to their first Sweet 16 in 23 years. Head coach Adia Barnes was a senior on that team.

The Cougars (19-5) are playing in their tenth NCAA Tournament since Jeff Judkins took over in 2001-2002. They’ve been to two Sweet 16s under Judkins, both times (2002 and 2014) as a double-digit seed.

The Cougars upset No. 6 seed Rutgers 69-66 in the NCAA Tournament First Round on Monday, fueled by a team-high 28 points from Paisley Johnson Harding

This is the first meeting between Arizona and BYU since the Cougars beat the Wildcats in 2013

2020-21 West Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year Shaylee Gonzales finished the season as the WCC’s second-leading scorer and leads the team in points (18 ppg), assists (4 apg) and steals (3 spg).

Senior guard Aari McDonald (19 ppg) and junior forward Cate Reese (12 ppg) pace the Wildcats in scoring.

McDonald, who was named an AP All-America Second Team member last week, also leads the Wildcats in assists (5 apg) and steals (3 spg)

Tipoff is 4 p.m. at the UT San Antonio Convocation Center and the game can be seen on ESPNU.

SERIES HISTORY

BYU holds an 8-5 all-time series lead over Arizona, dating back to the 1972-73 season

The Cougars are 1-1 against the Wildcats at neutral sites

MERCADO REGION (2nd round)

#1 North Carolina State 79, #8 South Florida 67

#12 Belmont vs. #4 Indiana (2 p.m.)

#7 Iowa State vs. #2 Texas A&M (4 p.m.)

