UArizona coach cares for baby while at NCAA’s

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) – It’s no secret that most athletes look at their teammates like family. Some even look up to their coaches as “mother-figures” and “father-figures.”

That sense of family is being taken to the next level at the University of Arizona, where women’s head basketball coach Adia Barnes has a husband on her staff, also must care for her baby while on the road in the NCAA tournament.

"I think as a women's sport we have to support women because women have children,” said Barnes, “It's what we do. That's why you were all born."

In UArizona Coach Adia Barnes' case, she has a six-month-old baby named Capri that’s travelling with her at the NCAA tournament along with her five-year old son Matteo.

"I'm the only coach in the top 25 that has an infant,” said Barnes, “I do see why a lot of women get out of the business and they stop coaching because if I didn't have support from (University of) Arizona, from President Robbins, from my executive staff, I wouldn't be able to do this. It'd be really hard, but, I have the support and I wouldn't be able to do it.”

Barnes juggles her job heading the Wildcats women's basketball team while joining her husband Salvo, an assistant coach on the Wildcats staff, with caring for Capri and Matteo.

However, with the "bubble" in San Antonio, and the quarantining in between games, it helps to have her family alongside.

Coach Barnes says she's fortunate that as a head coach she can decide on bringing her kids.

"There are a lot of women because we are women's basketball, where there's a trainer or assistant coach. They too have infants or maybe they're breast-feeding so we're the source of food for our kid,” said Barnes, “I don't think you should have to come to the decision of do you travel your child or not."

Coach Adia Barnes and the UArizona women’s basketball team will take the court in the round of 32 against BYU on Wednesday, March 24th. The tipoff on Wednesday is set for around 4 pm in the Mercado region of the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.