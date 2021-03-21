Made For It: Stony Brook preview

SAN ANTONIO, TX (AP) -- Arizona senior Aari McDonald penned a heartfelt post for The Players' Tribune, dedicating the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament to the seniors who missed out last year.

McDonald herself contemplated moving on to the pros last year, when the season was shut down by coronavirus. But her mind kept returning to the seniors and a proper send-off that never was.

"When I thought about our seniors, something didn't feel right about me leaving school early. I really took that to heart," McDonald wrote. I wanted to come back and achieve more. I wanted to take this program somewhere it's never been. That's what I came here to do. I knew the job wasn't done. So, this is for them. This is for our seniors who never got to see an NCAA tournament."

Arizona littered with tournament experience

The third-seeded Wildcats (16-5) play No. 14 Stony Brook (15-5) on Monday. Arizona is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005.

No. 14 Stony Brook (15-5) vs. No. 3 Arizona (16-5)

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

11 a.m. MST

Radio: KTUC-AM 1400 TV: ESPN2

