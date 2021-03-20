It’s finally the Falcons time

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Groomsman no more.

Catalina Foothills is finally the state champions of boys basketball in Arizona.

The Falcons never trailed against top seed Peoria Centennial, jumping out to a seven-nothing lead on their way to a 59-45 victory in the Conference 5A state final.

Trace Comeau led all scorers with 17 points.

Foothills (19-1) had been to the state quarterfinals or further in each of the last five seasons but had failed to reach the state championship, suffering some heartbreaking semifinals losses along the way.

The Falcons greatest team to date, the 2013 squad (29-3) was also a No. 2 seed, but was bounced in the 1st round by an 18th seed.

This was Catalina Foothills first season playing in Conference 5A and they win the battle of teams appearing in their first state championship game.

The Falcons lone defeat came to the team that won the 4A state title, Phoenix St. Mary’s.

