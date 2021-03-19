SOCCER: Cats stretch streak over Devils to five

TUCSON (KVOA) -- There’s a new streak over the Sun Devils and it belongs to Arizona Soccer.

Ava McCray scored on a header in the 33rd minute Friday night and goalkeeper Hope Hisey and the defense made it stand up for a 1-0 UA win over rival Arizona State.

Hisey finished the night with five saves to pick up her fourth clean sheet of the season.

Arizona Wildcats Quincy Bonds (11), Jordan Hall (9) and Jada Talley (22) line up to defend a free kick in UA's 1-0 win over ASU

It’s the Wildcats fifth straight victory in the Territorial Cup Series.

Arizona (6-3, 2-3 Pac-12) and Arizona State however will play twice this season due to the shifting of this COVID-19 campaign from Fall to Winter.

The two rivals will meet again in Tempe in the regular season finale on April 16. That will give the Sun Devils the chance to split the Territorial Cup Series point.

UA will next play at USC on March 26.

