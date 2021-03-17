UArizona football players make impact on Pro Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wednesday was dedicated to "Pro Day" on the campus of the University of Arizona with Wildcat football players hoping to do their part to impress scouts.

Arizona native and Wildcat senior defensive tackle Roy Lopez was one of five Wildcats who took part in pro-day drills.

The son of former Sunnyside head football coach Roy Lopez Sr. Knows he needed to make a good impression with the scouts.

"I just want to continue to prove everybody right, and prove everybody wrong that doesn't believe in me," said Lopez, "Everybody's got doubters, that's why you keep working hard."

Lopez joined running back Gary Brightwell, wide receiver Cedric Peterson, cornerback Lorenzo Burns and safety Tristan Cooper.

"I felt don't let the lack of opportunity be the reason I didn't make it to the league. Be my work ethic. Be something I can control be their reason why I didn't make it. So that's something I wanted to achieve today," said Cooper.

Lopez added, "I showed my strengths and I'm happy with it."