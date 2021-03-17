Aztec Report: March 16

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Pima Women's Basketball team finally began their season after weeks of postponements due to the school's COVID-19 restrictions plus Aztecs Baseball came up short against one of the best junior college teams in the state.

Pima Women's Basketball is slated to play just six games due to COVID-19 restrictions (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Raymond Suarez

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Pima defeated Community Christian 110-50 in their season-opener at the Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs had six players score in double figures. Freshman Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) led the way with 19 points on 4-for-7 from three-point range to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Fellow freshman Mackenzie Kinsel (Desert Edge HS) finished with 16 points.

The Aztecs will host their first ACCAC conference game of the season as they face off against Eastern Arizona College on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

BASEBALL

Pima struggled to contain No. 2 ranked Central Arizona losing both ends of a doubleheader (13-4 and 13-5) at the Aztec Baseball Field.

PCC (10-6, 5-5 in ACCAC) managed just 12 hits total on the day and committed six errors.

The Vaqueros (22-0, 12-0) remained undefeated on the season.

The Aztecs hit the road on Thursday as they play an ACCAC doubleheader at Eastern Arizona. First pitch is at noon.

VOLLEYBALL

Pima opened the 2020-21 season on Monday falling in straight sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-21) to Arizona Western.

Courtney Ely and Bergen Campbell each had six kills for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Gym on Wednesday when they host Yavapai. First serve is at 7:00 p.m.

HONORS

Wilson Bannister (2-1) has a 4.98 ERA with 22 strikeouts this season in four starts (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics)

Pima Baseball's Wilson Bannister, a freshman right-handed pitcher from Centennial High School in Las Cruces, NM, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week (March 8-14).

Bannister threw a seven-inning complete-game shutout in Pima’s 7-0 win over Phoenix on March 9. He finished with five strikeouts and one walk.

