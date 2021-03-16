650 fans watch Roadrunners fall to Ontario 5-1

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The good news Tuesday night at Tucson Arena, there were fans in the seats.

The bad news. The play on the ice didn’t live up to expectation.

A crowd of 650 watched professional hockey for the first time this season in downtown Tucson as the Roadrunners lost to the Ontario Reign 5-1.

The Pima County Health Department is allowing 10 percent capacity (6,500) at games right now.

Cowbells rang as the Roadrunners (6-7) took the ice prior to faceoff.

Most of the crowd was season-ticket holders who have seen the team win two division titles in the last three seasons.

The Tucson Roadrunners are serving food and drink to the limited number of fans permitted to attend games at Tucson Arena

Tucson however lost for the seventh time in the last nine games and the Roadrunners have fallen to fifth place in the Pacific Division.

The top four teams will qualify for the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs.

Connor LaCouvee (1-3 record) has taken over in goal for the Roadrunners since Ivan Prosvetov was called up to the Arizona Coyotes.

Barrett Hayton had Tucson’s lone goal. His first of the season.

Tucson and Ontario wrap-up their two-game series on St. Patrick’s Day night at 6:30 p.m.

BOX SCORE

SHOTS ON GOAL: ONT (24) - TUC (36)

POWER PLAYS: ONT - (0/2) - TUC (0/6)

ONTARIO SCORING: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Rasmus Kupari (3), Bokondji Imama (3), Quinton Byfield (2)(SH), Mikey Eyssimont (2)

TUCSON SCORING: Barrett Hayton (1)

