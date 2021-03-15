Skip to Content

Wildcat Report: March 14

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:36 am Arizona WildcatsLocal NewsSportsVideoWatch

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Baseball, Men’s Tennis and Volleyball picked up home wins on Sunday while Women’s Tennis, Women's Golf and Soccer all came up short on the road. 

BASEBALL 

Jacob Blas, Donta Williams, Tony Bullard and Kaden Hopson all drove in a pair of runs as Arizona Baseball beat Air Force 14-5 at Hi Corbett Field. 

The Wildcats (12-4) split their weekend series with the Falcons and Wichita State. 

VOLLEYBALL 

Freshman setter Emery Herman had 46 assists, 16 digs and eight blocks as Arizona Volleyball won its seventh straight home match, completing the weekend sweep of Colorado with a four-set victory (26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19) at McKale Center. 

Arizona Volleyball has won seven straight matches this season at McKale Center (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Simon Asher)

SOCCER 

Jordan Wormdahl scored in the 85th minute to give Oregon a 1-0 win over Arizona Soccer. 

The Wildcats (5-3, 1-3) split their trip to Oregon and will face rival Arizona State at Mulcahy Stadium Friday night. 

TENNIS 

The Wildcat men shutout Virginia Commonwealth 4-0 at the Robson Tennis Center while the ladies fell 4-2 to Washington State in Pullman 

GOLF 

Arizona Women’s Golf couldn’t hold off rival Arizona State as the Sun Devils rallied from six shots down to win the Clover Cup by three strokes over UA. 

Wildcats sophomore Vivian Hou (-7) finished tied for 3rd overall. 

ASU’s Linn Grant (-9) won the event. It was her fourth consecutive tournament win.  

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved. 

Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

More Stories

Skip to content