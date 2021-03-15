Wildcat Report: March 14

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Baseball, Men’s Tennis and Volleyball picked up home wins on Sunday while Women’s Tennis, Women's Golf and Soccer all came up short on the road.

BASEBALL

Jacob Blas, Donta Williams, Tony Bullard and Kaden Hopson all drove in a pair of runs as Arizona Baseball beat Air Force 14-5 at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats (12-4) split their weekend series with the Falcons and Wichita State.

VOLLEYBALL

Freshman setter Emery Herman had 46 assists, 16 digs and eight blocks as Arizona Volleyball won its seventh straight home match, completing the weekend sweep of Colorado with a four-set victory (26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19) at McKale Center.

Arizona Volleyball has won seven straight matches this season at McKale Center (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Simon Asher)

SOCCER

Jordan Wormdahl scored in the 85th minute to give Oregon a 1-0 win over Arizona Soccer.

The Wildcats (5-3, 1-3) split their trip to Oregon and will face rival Arizona State at Mulcahy Stadium Friday night.

TENNIS

The Wildcat men shutout Virginia Commonwealth 4-0 at the Robson Tennis Center while the ladies fell 4-2 to Washington State in Pullman

GOLF

Arizona Women’s Golf couldn’t hold off rival Arizona State as the Sun Devils rallied from six shots down to win the Clover Cup by three strokes over UA.

Wildcats sophomore Vivian Hou (-7) finished tied for 3rd overall.

ASU’s Linn Grant (-9) won the event. It was her fourth consecutive tournament win.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.