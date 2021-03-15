Gymcats must score at Pac-12s to make NCAAs

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Gymnastics is not only one of the first 4 teams out of the NCAA Regionals at the moment, they’re the first team out.

The Wildcats are currently ranked 37th in the nation in women’s gymnastics. Only the Top 36 teams get in to the NCAAs this season.

The difference between the Gymcats and No. 36 Nebraska? Just .013 points.

You might say the difference between sticking a vault landing and not sticking a vault landing.

Arizona will have one more shot to improve their standing at the Pac-12 Championships this weekend in Salt Lake City.

Only the Top 36 teams make the NCAA Regionals and right now UA is No. 37 (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

UA currently has a National Qualifying Score of 195.700. That score is made up of an average of the Wildcats best two scores from road meets and their best two scores from home meets.

That best home meet score came this past weekend when Arizona posted a 196.000 in finishing 2nd in a tri-meet with Southern Utah and Air Force.

It was a great way to celebrate departing seniors Payton Bellows, Laura Leigh Horton and Sydney Freidin. Bellows and Horton are competing this season while Freidin is not. She medically retired at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.

The NCAA Regional selection will be announced on Monday, March 22.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.