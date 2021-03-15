Girls wrestling is catching hold in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Girls’ wrestling is growing across the state of Arizona.

2020-21 marked the third official season of the high school sport.

Tucson has its first champion.

Sunnyside freshman Audrey Jiminez won the 113-pound division with a pin over Valley Vista’s Brianna Reyes.

Jiminez (9-0) wrestles on the junior national circuit. She came up through the Sunnyside Wrestling Academy and won a U15 gold medal at the 2019 Pan American women’s freestyle championships in Panama.

Audrey Jiminez is the first female champion in the storied history of the Sunnyside Blue Devils wrestling program (Photo courtesy: Sunnyside Wrestling)

Buena’s Aysha General (120), Canyon del Oro’s Mylei Seigala (132) and Mountain View’s Ysela Gradillas-Flores (152) all made the finals in their respective weight classes.

Chandler Basha won girls’ team state title. Peoria Liberty and Winslow tied for 2nd.

Here are the rest of the wrestlers from Southern Arizona who placed at this year’s state tournament:

(120) Sophia Gilbert-Canyon del Oro (4 th )

) (126) Candice Pocase-Santa Rita (3 rd )

) (138) Molly Proper-Marana (5th)

