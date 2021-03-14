AZHS Hoops: March 13

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Salpointe Catholic took another step toward a second straight Conference 4A boys state title on Saturday night with a tight 63-61 win over Deer Valley.

.@SalpointeMBB survives 63-61. Castaneda with the game winner. On to the 4A semifinals. #asthssports pic.twitter.com/7PkIRkQvF6 — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) March 14, 2021

The Lancers (18-2) will face Paradise Honors on Thursday in the state semifinals.

.@SalpointeMBB guard Nico Castaneda made only two shots in the game but one of them was the most important, the winning shot with 4 seconds left to give the Lancers the 63-61 win over Deer Valley. #asthssports pic.twitter.com/tQHnCiZ6dl — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) March 14, 2021

Also back in the Final Four but in a different conference is longtime Salpointe Catholic rival Catalina Foothills.

The Falcons (17-1) had a much easier time at home in beating Willow Canyon 58-37. Foothills held the Wildcats to just ten points in the second and third quarters.

Here are all your state tournament scores involving teams from Southern Arizona:

BOYS

1A State Semifinal

Mohave Accelerated 78, Patagonia 71

North Valley Christian Academy 43, St. David 34

2A State Quarterfinal

Pima 57, Phoenix Country Day 50

San Tan Charter 83, Benson 55

4A State Quarterfinal

Salpointe Catholic 63, Glendale Deer Valley 61

5A Quarterfinal

Catalina Foothills 58, Willow Canyon 37

GIRLS

2A Quarterfinal

Pima 58, Phoenix Christian 32

