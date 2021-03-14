AZHS Hoops: March 13

Skip to Content

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Salpointe Catholic took another step toward a second straight Conference 4A boys state title on Saturday night with a tight 63-61 win over Deer Valley.

The Lancers (18-2) will face Paradise Honors on Thursday in the state semifinals.

Also back in the Final Four but in a different conference is longtime Salpointe Catholic rival Catalina Foothills.

The Falcons (17-1) had a much easier time at home in beating Willow Canyon 58-37. Foothills held the Wildcats to just ten points in the second and third quarters.

Here are all your state tournament scores involving teams from Southern Arizona:

BOYS

1A State Semifinal

  • Mohave Accelerated 78, Patagonia 71
  • North Valley Christian Academy 43, St. David 34

2A State Quarterfinal

  • Pima 57, Phoenix Country Day 50
  • San Tan Charter 83, Benson 55

4A State Quarterfinal

  • Salpointe Catholic 63, Glendale Deer Valley 61

5A Quarterfinal

  • Catalina Foothills 58, Willow Canyon 37

GIRLS

2A Quarterfinal

  • Pima 58, Phoenix Christian 32

