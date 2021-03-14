AZHS Hoops: March 13

AZHS Hoops: March 13New
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Salpointe Catholic took another step toward a second straight Conference 4A boys state title on Saturday night with a tight 63-61 win over Deer Valley.
The Lancers (18-2) will face Paradise Honors on Thursday in the state semifinals.
Also back in the Final Four but in a different conference is longtime Salpointe Catholic rival Catalina Foothills.
The Falcons (17-1) had a much easier time at home in beating Willow Canyon 58-37. Foothills held the Wildcats to just ten points in the second and third quarters.
Here are all your state tournament scores involving teams from Southern Arizona:
BOYS
1A State Semifinal
- Mohave Accelerated 78, Patagonia 71
- North Valley Christian Academy 43, St. David 34
2A State Quarterfinal
- Pima 57, Phoenix Country Day 50
- San Tan Charter 83, Benson 55
4A State Quarterfinal
- Salpointe Catholic 63, Glendale Deer Valley 61
5A Quarterfinal
- Catalina Foothills 58, Willow Canyon 37
GIRLS
2A Quarterfinal
- Pima 58, Phoenix Christian 32
