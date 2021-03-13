Badgers flying on the wings of Arce

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson High kept winning for Coach Arce on Saturday as the Badgers shutout Basha 2-0 at Gridley Stadium to advance to the Conference 6A boys soccer state semifinals.

Ismael Arce had coached Tucson for 19 seasons. That run ended at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Then tragedy struck. Arce died in January after contracting COVID-19.

Local club manager Bel Haouala is the new coach this season in Badgerland and he’s got the side in the Final Four for the first time since Arce's 2014 team won the Division II championship.

Emiliano Andraux put up a clean sheet against the Bears. Tucson got goals from Jules Komya and Adrian Fong.

The 4th seed Badgers (11-1-1) will play top seed San Luis on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Campo Verde High School.

Here are all your Southern Arizona state tournament soccer results from Saturday:

The Badgers are unbeaten in 12 games since losing their season opener to Gilbert Perry

BOYS QUARTERFINALS

(5A) Sunnyside 1, Independence 1 (PK: Blue Devils 4-2)

(4A) Salpointe 3, Coronado 0

(4A) Walden Grove 4, Tempe 2

GIRLS QUARTERFINALS

(5A) Catalina Foothills 3, Cactus Shadow 1

(4A) Flagstaff 4, Sahuarita 0

(4A) Salpointe Catholic 7, Mohave 1

(4A) Notre Dame Prep 1, Walden Grove 0

(3A) Northwest Christian 4, Pusch Ridge Christian 1

