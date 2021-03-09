Cats falter after fast start at Sewailo

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona got off to a hot start at their Wildcat Invitational on Monday.

And then UA was gone with the wind.

After opening with a 275 to tie Texas for the 1st round lead, the Wildcats succumbed to the condition in the 2nd round with a 313 and ultimately finished 5th in the annual event at Sewailo Golf Club.

UA sophomore Therese Warner led the early 1st round charge with a career-low round of 65.

The Cats rallied for a 290 in Round 3 on Tuesday to finish 5th (+14) behind the Longhorns (-28), Oklahoma State (-3), USC (-2), and Oregon (+2).

Texas’ Sara Kouskova won the event at 10-under par. It’s her 1st collegiate victory.

Sara Kouskova had a steady five birdies in the final round as USC's Allisen Corpuz fell apart down the stretch

Senior Yu-Sang Hou was UA top finisher. She tied for 16th (+1).

Here is how the rest of the Wildcats fared:

(+3) Vivian Hou (t21st)

(+3) Therese Warner (t21st)

(+9) Gile Bite Starkute (t39th)

(+20) Maya Benita (t66th)

The Wildcats will have a quick turnaround to their next event, the Clover Cup, starting on Friday in Mesa.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.