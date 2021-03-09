Skip to Content

Cats falter after fast start at Sewailo

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona got off to a hot start at their Wildcat Invitational on Monday. 

And then UA was gone with the wind. 

After opening with a 275 to tie Texas for the 1st round lead, the Wildcats succumbed to the condition in the 2nd round with a 313 and ultimately finished 5th in the annual event at Sewailo Golf Club. 

UA sophomore Therese Warner led the early 1st round charge with a career-low round of 65. 

The Cats rallied for a 290 in Round 3 on Tuesday to finish 5th (+14) behind the Longhorns (-28), Oklahoma State (-3), USC (-2), and Oregon (+2). 

Texas’ Sara Kouskova won the event at 10-under par. It’s her 1st collegiate victory. 

Sara Kouskova had a steady five birdies in the final round as USC's Allisen Corpuz fell apart down the stretch

Senior Yu-Sang Hou was UA top finisher. She tied for 16th (+1). 

Here is how the rest of the Wildcats fared: 

  • (+3) Vivian Hou (t21st) 
  • (+3) Therese Warner (t21st) 
  • (+9) Gile Bite Starkute (t39th) 
  • (+20) Maya Benita (t66th) 

The Wildcats will have a quick turnaround to their next event, the Clover Cup, starting on Friday in Mesa. 

