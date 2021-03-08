Foothills sets out on new path

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Ready, set go.

Catalina Foothills will begin their latest quest for a boys basketball state championship on Thursday at home against Tempe McClintock.

The Falcons (15-1) are the No. 2 seed in Conference 5A. It’s their first season competing in the 5A tournament.

Foothills as a Conference 4A team advanced to the state quarterfinals in each of the last five years with three state Final Four appearances.

The Falcons however have yet to win a title.

The last time they were the No. 2 seed in 2013, Catalina Foothills was upset in the first round of the Division II state tournament by Agua Fria.

Doug D'Amore has led Catalina Foothills to three state Final Fours since taking over the program at the begin the 2013-2014 season

CFHS’ lone loss this season came at home to 4A power Phoenix St. Mary’s. Peoria Centennial (15-1) enters the 5A tournament as the top seed.

Doug D’Amore is in his 8th season as head coach at Catalina Foothills. He’s got a senior-laden team as nine of ten players are in 12th grade.

Center Will Menaugh leads the Falcons with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks per game and that’s playing an average of just 16 minutes.

Menaugh earlier this year accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play for Sean Miller at UA.

