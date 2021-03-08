Aztec Report: March 8

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima College's indoor sports continue to be on hold.

The men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams have yet to play this season and will not play any games this week due to the school's ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams are next scheduled to play at Cochise on Tuesday, March 16. The volleyball team is scheduled to host Yavapai at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 17.

Here is how the Aztecs' outdoor teams fared:

Romeo Ballesteros drove in four runs in the Aztecs win over Mesa (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Raymond Suarez)

BASEBALL

Pima Baseball earned another ACCAC conference split on Saturday losing to No. 2 ranked Mesa 8-3 before rebounding to beat the Thunderbirds 14-6 at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

Freshman Alex Kelch finished the day going 3-for-8 for the Aztecs (8-4, 3-3 in ACCAC). Freshman Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) broke out his bat in the second game with three hits and four RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Pima Softball opened their 2021 season with a doubleheader sweep of Paradise Valley, winning 19-1 and 9-0.

Freshman Lesly Cazares (Desert View HS) finished the day 4-for-6 with six RBIs while freshman Jazmine Ayala (Sunnyside HS) went 4-for-5 with five RBIs.

Anisah Triste used her bat and her arm to lead the Aztecs to a sweep of Paradise Valley (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Raymond Suarez)

Freshman Anisah Triste hit two home runs for the day and threw a no-hitter in the second game. She had 11 strikeouts.

The Aztecs (2-0, 2-0 in ACCAC) will hit the road on Tuesday to play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in an ACCAC conference doubleheader. First game begins at 1:00 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Pima Track opened the 2021 season at the Mesa Outdoor Invitational.

Sophomore Raelynn Fair (South Mountain HS) finished in first place in the long jump with a mark of 17-feet, 6-inches (5.37 meters).

Raelynn Fair had a long jump of 17-feet, 6-inches to win the event at Mesa (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics)

Freshman Bryce Williams took first place in the pole vault and set a national qualifier with a vault of 15-feet, 1-inch (4.60 meters).

The Aztecs will host the Chapman Auto Pima Outdoor Invitational on Saturday, March 13 at the West Campus Aztec Track.

