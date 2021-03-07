Roadrunners lose 4th in a row; will get back fans

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Kevin Hancock scored his first two goals for Tucson but it wasn't enough as the Roadrunners fell into an early 3-0 Saturday night and lost to Texas 4-2 at Tucson Arena.

The Stars (7-3) swept the three-game series handing Tucson (5-5) a fourth straight loss. Texas outscored the Roadrunners in the series 14-6.

The Roadrunners record a season-high 42 shots in the contest a night after getting 41.

Adin Hill, down in Tucson on a conditioning loan from the parent Arizona Coyotes, started in goal for a second straight night. He had 20 saves.

Hill has started just two games in goal for the Coyotes so far this season (1-1) and can be down in Tucson for just 14 days.

Adin Hill (33) gathers his thoughts before a second start of the 2021 season for the Tucson Roadrunners

Just prior to face-off, the team announced the return of fans to Tucson Arena starting with the team's next home stand on Tuesday, March 16.

The Roadrunners head out on a two-game California road trip with the Ontario Reign (March 12) and San Diego Gulls (March 13).

STAT LINE

SHOTS ON GOAL: TEX (24) - TUC (42)

POWER PLAYS: TEX (1/4) - TUC (0/5)

TEXAS SCORING: Adam Mascherin (6), Nick Moutrey (3), Riley Damiani (3)(PP), Jake Slaker (1)(EN)

TUCSON SCORING: Kevin Hancock (1, 2)

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.