Cats dominate the middle in sweep of Sun Devils

TUCSON (KVOA) -- In their best offensive performance of the season, Arizona Volleyball hit .369 with 49 kills in a straight-set sweep (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) of rival Arizona State Friday at McKale Center.

Five different Wildcats hit at least .300 in the match.

The win was Arizona's fifth straight victory at home this season. The loss was the 10th straight overall for the Sun Devils (1-10).

UA is 5-8 (5-8 Pac-12) will travel to Tempe on Sunday for a rematch against ASU.

First serve is 4 p.m. MST in a match televised by the Pac-12 Networks.

All five five of Arizona's victories this season have come at McKale Center (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Mattina)

