AZHS Hoops: March 5
TUCSON (KVOA) -- The regular season has come to an end. Brackets for the state basketball tournaments will be released on Saturday.
Here are all the scores from the final night of the regular season here in Southern Arizona:
BOYS
- Marana 64, Sahuarita 28
- Northwest Christian 44, Pusch Ridge Christian 42
- Tanque Verde 55, Empire 53
- Tucson 71, Rincon 65
- Amphitheater 61, Rio Rico 53
- Catalina Foothills 70, Nogales 49
- Cholla 84, Cienega 69
- Flowing Wells 52, Casa Grande 49
1A State First Round
- El Capitan 48, Gregory 35
- Patagonia 66, Gilbert Leading Edge 58
- St. David 77, Joseph City 32
2A Play-In
- Horizon Honors 70, St. Augustine Catholic 67
- Mohave Valley River Valley 62, Morenci 56
GIRLS
- Marana 44, Sahuarita 35
- Nogales 46, Catalina Foothills 40
- Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Northwest Christian 31
- Flowing Wells 50, Sunnyside 47
- Rincon 58, Tucson 53, OT
- Sahuaro 60, Pueblo 23
- Walden Grove 45, Desert View 39
2A Play-In
- St John Paul II 68, Tombstone 33
