AZHS Hoops: March 5

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The regular season has come to an end. Brackets for the state basketball tournaments will be released on Saturday.

Here are all the scores from the final night of the regular season here in Southern Arizona:

BOYS

Marana 64, Sahuarita 28

Northwest Christian 44, Pusch Ridge Christian 42

Tanque Verde 55, Empire 53

Tucson 71, Rincon 65

Amphitheater 61, Rio Rico 53

Catalina Foothills 70, Nogales 49

Cholla 84, Cienega 69

Flowing Wells 52, Casa Grande 49

1A State First Round

El Capitan 48, Gregory 35

Patagonia 66, Gilbert Leading Edge 58

St. David 77, Joseph City 32

2A Play-In

Horizon Honors 70, St. Augustine Catholic 67

Mohave Valley River Valley 62, Morenci 56

GIRLS

Marana 44, Sahuarita 35

Nogales 46, Catalina Foothills 40

Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Northwest Christian 31

Flowing Wells 50, Sunnyside 47

Rincon 58, Tucson 53, OT

Sahuaro 60, Pueblo 23

Walden Grove 45, Desert View 39

2A Play-In

St John Paul II 68, Tombstone 33

