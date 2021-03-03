AZHS Hoops: March 2

AZHS Hoops: March 2New
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Here are all your high school basketball scores from Tuesday's night action in Southern Arizona:
BOYS
- Benson 71, St. Augustine Catholic 47
- Casa Grande 76, Mountain View 57
- Catalina Foothills 59, Flowing Wells 31
- Coolidge 73, Rio Rico 56
- Gregory 48, Tanque Verde 46
- Ironwood Ridge 58, Marana 38
- Morenci 74, Lakeside Blue Ridge 52
- Palo Verde 49, Empire 48
- Patagonia 63, San Miguel 37
- Pusch Ridge Christian 43, Yuma Catholic 40
- Rincon 73, Sabino 71
- St. David 66, Willcox 46
- Safford 83, San Tan Foothills 69
- Sahuaro 40, Canyon del Oro 38
- Salpointe Catholic 43, Nogales 36
- Valley Union 45, Desert Christian 41
GIRLS
- Benson 56, Sahuarita 28
- Casa Grande 33, Mountain View 16
- Duncan 36, Immaculate Heart 25
- Nogales 48, Amphitheater 41
- Safford 54, San Tan Foothills 22
- San Manuel 57, Patagonia 26
- St. David 58, Willcox 20
- Desert Christian 31, Valley Union 18
- Flowing Wells 56, Catalina Foothills 47
- Palo Verde 40, Empire 35
- Rincon 63, Sabino 51
- Sahuaro 79, Canyon del Oro 8
- Cienega 59, Desert View 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
