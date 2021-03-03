Skip to Content

AZHS Hoops: March 2

New
2:58 am Friday Football FeverFriday Football Fever ScoresSports

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Here are all your high school basketball scores from Tuesday's night action in Southern Arizona:

BOYS

  • Benson 71, St. Augustine Catholic 47
  • Casa Grande 76, Mountain View 57
  • Catalina Foothills 59, Flowing Wells 31
  • Coolidge 73, Rio Rico 56
  • Gregory 48, Tanque Verde 46
  • Ironwood Ridge 58, Marana 38
  • Morenci 74, Lakeside Blue Ridge 52
  • Palo Verde 49, Empire 48
  • Patagonia 63, San Miguel 37
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 43, Yuma Catholic 40
  • Rincon 73, Sabino 71
  • St. David 66, Willcox 46
  • Safford 83, San Tan Foothills 69
  • Sahuaro 40, Canyon del Oro 38
  • Salpointe Catholic 43, Nogales 36
  • Valley Union 45, Desert Christian 41

GIRLS

  • Benson 56, Sahuarita 28
  • Casa Grande 33, Mountain View 16
  • Duncan 36, Immaculate Heart 25
  • Nogales 48, Amphitheater 41
  • Safford 54, San Tan Foothills 22
  • San Manuel 57, Patagonia 26
  • St. David 58, Willcox 20
  • Desert Christian 31, Valley Union 18
  • Flowing Wells 56, Catalina Foothills 47
  • Palo Verde 40, Empire 35
  • Rincon 63, Sabino 51
  • Sahuaro 79, Canyon del Oro 8
  • Cienega 59, Desert View 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

More Stories

Skip to content