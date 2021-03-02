Prosvetov skates into the net for Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Ivan Prosvetov’s time is now.

For the first four seasons the Tucson Roadrunners existed here in the Old Pueblo, Adin Hill was the primary goaltender reigning over the success that has seen the club win two American Hockey League Pacific Division titles in the last three seasons.

That began to change last year as Hill’s standing grew within the Arizona Coyotes organization.

Prosvetov started 25 games for Tucson in 2019-20, winning 14 times. He is off to a 5-1 start this season.

The soon-to-be 22-year old (March 5) was the Coyotes 4th round pick in 2018.

Prosvetov tells News 4 Tucson he knew exactly who the Yotes were when they drafted him due to his knowledge and love for Russian goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov.

Ivan Prosvetov keeps his eye on the puck during a practice drill at Tucson Arena

Bryzgalov was Arizona’s primary starter for four seasons (2008-2011), helping to lead the Yotes to the playoffs in 2010 and 2011.

This is Prosvetov’s fifth year playing hockey in the United States since arriving from Moscow, Russia as a 17-year-old.

He spent two seasons on the U.S. junior circuit (Minnesota (NAHL) and Youngstown (USHL) before playing one year as a junior in Canada’s Ontario League (Saginaw).

The Coyotes briefly called up the 6’5 goaltender to the NHL last January but Prosvetov did not appear in a game.

He spent the summer in the parent club’s Arizona bubble just in case he was needed as a replacement for the post-season.

The Roadrunners (5-2) host Texas (4-3) Wednesday (6:30 p.m.), Friday and Saturday (7 p.m.) at Tucson Arena.

Fans are still not being permitted at Roadrunners’ home games.

