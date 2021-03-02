AZHS Hoops: March 1

TUCSON (KVOA) -- In the annual battle of Southern Arizona's two top boys' programs, 5A No. 2 Catalina Foothills got the best of 4A top ranked Salpointe Catholic 50-45.

It's the first loss of the season for the Lancers (13-1).

Since the Falcons (12-1) have moved up a conference, this was the only meeting of the season between the two rivals who for the last decade have battled for 4A supremacy in Tucson.

Here are all your high school basketball scores from Monday night:

BOYS

Coolidge 51, Amphitheater 44

Marana 55, Canyon del Oro 52, OT

Pima 58, Thatcher 55

St. Augustine Catholic 99, San Simon 49

St. David 82, Valley Union 55

St. Johns 56, Morenci 37

Tombstone 61, Desert Christian 45

Tucson 65, Rincon-University 52

Catalina Foothills 50, Salpointe 45

Sahuaro 49, Flowing Wells 43

Walden Grove 60, Sahuarita 56

Willcox 67, Empire 46

GIRLS

Casa Grande 44, Coolidge 36

Rio Rico 54, Nogales 39

St. David 64, Valley Union 33

St. Johns 50, Morenci 47

Thatcher 63, Pima 61

Amphitheater 54, Canyon del Oro 43

Desert Christian 40, Tombstone 24

Sahuaro 57, Flowing Wells 54

Salpointe Catholic 51, Catalina Foothills 42

Sunnyside 46, Buena 41

Walden Grove 44, Sahuarita 36

Willcox 44, Miami 39

