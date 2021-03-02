AZHS Hoops: March 1
TUCSON (KVOA) -- In the annual battle of Southern Arizona's two top boys' programs, 5A No. 2 Catalina Foothills got the best of 4A top ranked Salpointe Catholic 50-45.
It's the first loss of the season for the Lancers (13-1).
Since the Falcons (12-1) have moved up a conference, this was the only meeting of the season between the two rivals who for the last decade have battled for 4A supremacy in Tucson.
Here are all your high school basketball scores from Monday night:
BOYS
- Coolidge 51, Amphitheater 44
- Marana 55, Canyon del Oro 52, OT
- Pima 58, Thatcher 55
- St. Augustine Catholic 99, San Simon 49
- St. David 82, Valley Union 55
- St. Johns 56, Morenci 37
- Tombstone 61, Desert Christian 45
- Tucson 65, Rincon-University 52
- Catalina Foothills 50, Salpointe 45
- Sahuaro 49, Flowing Wells 43
- Walden Grove 60, Sahuarita 56
- Willcox 67, Empire 46
GIRLS
- Casa Grande 44, Coolidge 36
- Rio Rico 54, Nogales 39
- St. David 64, Valley Union 33
- St. Johns 50, Morenci 47
- Thatcher 63, Pima 61
- Amphitheater 54, Canyon del Oro 43
- Desert Christian 40, Tombstone 24
- Sahuaro 57, Flowing Wells 54
- Salpointe Catholic 51, Catalina Foothills 42
- Sunnyside 46, Buena 41
- Walden Grove 44, Sahuarita 36
- Willcox 44, Miami 39
