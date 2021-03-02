Aari is Pac-12’s Best

TUCSON (KVOA) -- UA senior point guard Aari McDonald was named the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Player of the Year on Monday.

The senior was also named the conference's Co-Defensive Player of the Year along side Stanford's Anna Wilson.

McDonald finished the season leading the Pac-12 in scoring and steals per game for the third-straight season, a feat no other player in conference history has achieved.

She is Arizona’s second Conference Player of the Year (Adia Barnes, 1998) and is the first player in school history to win Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Aari McDonald is the 1st Pac-12 Player of the Year for UA since her head coach Adia Barnes (1998) (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Mattina)

UA goes into the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 2 seed and will play their first game in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. MST.

Here is a list of all the Wildcats who received conference honors:

Aari McDonald – Player of the Year, Co-Defensive Player of the Year, All-Pac-12, Pac-12 All-Defense

Sam Thomas – All-Pac-12, Pac-12 All-Defense

Cate Reese – All-Pac-12

Trinity Baptiste – All-Pac-12 honorable mention

Lauren Ware – Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention

