Steptoe trying to set Cats on right path

TUCSON (KVOA) -- You might say the NFL has finally come to Tucson.

Well an NFL mindset anyway.

That’s the way new UA Football head coach Jedd Fisch has setup his new administration inside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.

The Cats have a front office department to go along with a football operations side, strength and conditioning, medical and equipment departments.

UA wide receiver Syndric Steptoe (‘06/’13) is continuing in his role as the Senior Director of Player & Community Relations.

He was initially hired during the Kevin Sumlin administration to educate today’s athlete on everything from the perils of college nightlife to helping them get involved in community service to assisting players in figuring out what their life will entail after football.

Syndric Steptoe (UA '06/'13) speaks to the football team prior to a forum on the program's We Educate Wednesday (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

This is the third different position that Steptoe has held at UA.

He started in Athletics with the C.A.T.S. Life Skills program before moving over to a position with the Alumni Association.

Steptoe played for UA (2002-2006) during the John Mackovic and Mike Stoops eras. He spent three seasons (2007-2009) in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in all 16 games during the 2008 campaign.

The Bryan, Texas-native finished his undergraduate degree at Arizona in 2013 and has since earned as Masters degree as well.

He has been instrumental in 2021 in developing UA Football's We Educate Wednesday forum, a program during the month of February that has focused on educating players on Black History and social justice issues.

