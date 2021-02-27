Weir extends his lead at Tucson’s Cologuard Classic

TUCSON – Canadian golfing great Mike Weir began Saturday’s second round of the Cologuard Classic at the Tucson Omni National with on top of the leaderboard at -7. By the time the sunny, 75-degree day ended, Weir had extended his lead as he continued his hot play at the Cologuard Classic heading into Sunday’s round three.

The player for Ontario, Canada leads Kevin Sutherland by two strokes heading into the final round.

Phil Mickelson’s bid to win a third-straight start to begin his PGA Tour Champions career may be over with. He’s currently at -4 and trails Weir by nine strokes.

Nevertheless, there are scores of people at the Omni Tucson national cheering for Mickelson. Jake Bareger, who owns a home alongside Omni Tucson National, had his own watch party overlooking the golf course with a sign that read “Tucson Loves Phil”. Bareger said, "We just want to embrace the fact he's in Tucson. Arizona loves Phil, even though he's not a Wildcat, he's a Sun Devil. We are lifelong Phil fans. We live right on the course and the Cologuard Classic is so much of the Tucson community."

Tim Petrovic became the 2nd player in PGA Tour Champions history to have a hole-in-one in consecutive rounds with an ace on No. 14. He was 8 under after a 67.