TOUR Champions playing for colorectal cancer survivors

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The main mission of the Cologuard Classic continues to be spreading the message on the importance of getting your colon screened in a timely manner.

Many of the PGA TOUR Champions will be wearing blue ribbons this weekend here in Tucson in honor of survivors of colorectal cancer.

One such player is superstar Phil Mickelson.

Lefty is playing for 50-year old Stacy Hurt of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stacy Hurt watches the 1st round of the 2021 Cologuard Classic

She was given just an eight percent chance to live five years after a colorectal screening found cancer throughout her body.

Hurt just passed that five-year mark and is cancer-free. She made the trip to Tucson this weekend to see Mickelson play at Omni Tucson National Resort.

The five-time major champion shot a three-under par 70 in Round 1 and is currently tied for ninth.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.