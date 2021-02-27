AZHS Hoops: February 26

AZHS Hoops: February 26New
TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Sabino boys got a big night from senior Curtis Wyble who knocked down a career-high 12 three-point shots in a 79-37 Sabercats (9-4) win over Empire.
Wyble finished with 39 points, two more than the Ravens (1-6).
Chistian Rodriguez scored 14 points to help lead the Tucson (3-9) boys to a big 67-39 victory over Cienega (0-6) while on the girls' side Vienna Elliott scored 18 points for Pusch Ridge Christian (4-11) as the Lions cruised to a 42-28 win over Coolidge (5-9).
Here are all your high school basketball scores from Friday night in Southern Arizona:
BOYS
- Coolidge 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 41
- Paradise Valley 74, Casa Grande 43
- Pima 63, Eagar Round Valley 29
- Safford 82, Florence 32
- Sierra Vista Buena 86, Rio Rico 60
- St. David 63, St. Augustine Catholic 51
- Gregory 55, San Simon 37
- Tucson 67, Cienega 39
- Sabino 79, Empire 37
GIRLS
- Florence 38, Safford 36
- Heritage Academy - Laveen 31, Santa Cruz Valley 23
- Paradise Valley 49, Casa Grande 27
- Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Coolidge 28
- Buena 44, Rio Rico 41
- Sabino 62, Empire 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
