AZHS Hoops: February 26

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Sabino boys got a big night from senior Curtis Wyble who knocked down a career-high 12 three-point shots in a 79-37 Sabercats (9-4) win over Empire.

Wyble finished with 39 points, two more than the Ravens (1-6).

12 3s?!?!?

Chistian Rodriguez scored 14 points to help lead the Tucson (3-9) boys to a big 67-39 victory over Cienega (0-6) while on the girls' side Vienna Elliott scored 18 points for Pusch Ridge Christian (4-11) as the Lions cruised to a 42-28 win over Coolidge (5-9).

Here are all your high school basketball scores from Friday night in Southern Arizona:

BOYS

  • Coolidge 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 41
  • Paradise Valley 74, Casa Grande 43
  • Pima 63, Eagar Round Valley 29
  • Safford 82, Florence 32
  • Sierra Vista Buena 86, Rio Rico 60
  • St. David 63, St. Augustine Catholic 51
  • Gregory 55, San Simon 37
  • Tucson 67, Cienega 39
  • Sabino 79, Empire 37

GIRLS

  • Florence 38, Safford 36
  • Heritage Academy - Laveen 31, Santa Cruz Valley 23
  • Paradise Valley 49, Casa Grande 27
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Coolidge 28
  • Buena 44, Rio Rico 41
  • Sabino 62, Empire 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

