AZHS Hoops: February 26

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Sabino boys got a big night from senior Curtis Wyble who knocked down a career-high 12 three-point shots in a 79-37 Sabercats (9-4) win over Empire.

Wyble finished with 39 points, two more than the Ravens (1-6).

JV, @SabinoGirlsHoop, & @sabinoboysbball all win vs. Empire but.... the Real 🏆 of the night was Sr. Curtis Wyble. He scored 39pts. with 12 3-PTS!!!!! #Stud pic.twitter.com/Y61igHzLio — Sabino HS Athletics (@sabinoathletics) February 27, 2021 12 3s?!?!?

Chistian Rodriguez scored 14 points to help lead the Tucson (3-9) boys to a big 67-39 victory over Cienega (0-6) while on the girls' side Vienna Elliott scored 18 points for Pusch Ridge Christian (4-11) as the Lions cruised to a 42-28 win over Coolidge (5-9).

Here are all your high school basketball scores from Friday night in Southern Arizona:

BOYS

Coolidge 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 41

Paradise Valley 74, Casa Grande 43

Pima 63, Eagar Round Valley 29

Safford 82, Florence 32

Sierra Vista Buena 86, Rio Rico 60

St. David 63, St. Augustine Catholic 51

Gregory 55, San Simon 37

Tucson 67, Cienega 39

Sabino 79, Empire 37

GIRLS

Florence 38, Safford 36

Heritage Academy - Laveen 31, Santa Cruz Valley 23

Paradise Valley 49, Casa Grande 27

Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Coolidge 28

Buena 44, Rio Rico 41

Sabino 62, Empire 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

