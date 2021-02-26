AZHS Hoops: February 25
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sophomore Masai Dean scored 21 points to lead Cholla (4-8) to a 65-60 win over Desert View (3-6) on the boys' side while the Palo Verde (3-5) girls knocked off Sahuarita (3-4) 33-31 thanks to nine points each by Jazmyne Jackson and Kiana Ortiz.
Here are all your scores from high school basketball Thursday night across Southern Arizona:
BOYS
- Benson 50, St. David 47
- Elfrida Valley 52, San Manuel 36
- Marana 79, Casa Grande 53
- Mountain View 48, Flowing Wells 40
- Miami 84, Morenci 73
- Sahuarita 69, Palo Verde 30
- Buena 79, Nogales 56
- Gregory 35, Duncan 30
- Catalina Foothills 62, Ironwood Ridge 33
- Cholla 65, Desert View 60
- Sabino 60, Tanque Verde 55
- Walden Grove 62, Empire 51
- Willcox 66, Tombstone 44
GIRLS
- Benson 49, St. David 46
- Casa Grande 33, Marana 28
- Desert Heights Prep 28, Desert Christian 25
- Morenci 65, Miami 27
- Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Immaculate Heart 21
- San Manuel 41, Valley Union 25
- Buena 52, Nogales 44
- Tombstone 32, Willcox 28
- Flowing Wells 57, Mountain View 24
- Palo Verde 33, Sahuarita 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
