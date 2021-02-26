AZHS Hoops: February 25

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sophomore Masai Dean scored 21 points to lead Cholla (4-8) to a 65-60 win over Desert View (3-6) on the boys' side while the Palo Verde (3-5) girls knocked off Sahuarita (3-4) 33-31 thanks to nine points each by Jazmyne Jackson and Kiana Ortiz.

Here are all your scores from high school basketball Thursday night across Southern Arizona:

BOYS

Benson 50, St. David 47

Elfrida Valley 52, San Manuel 36

Marana 79, Casa Grande 53

Mountain View 48, Flowing Wells 40

Miami 84, Morenci 73

Sahuarita 69, Palo Verde 30

Buena 79, Nogales 56

Gregory 35, Duncan 30

Catalina Foothills 62, Ironwood Ridge 33

Cholla 65, Desert View 60

Sabino 60, Tanque Verde 55

Walden Grove 62, Empire 51

Willcox 66, Tombstone 44

GIRLS

Benson 49, St. David 46

Casa Grande 33, Marana 28

Desert Heights Prep 28, Desert Christian 25

Morenci 65, Miami 27

Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Immaculate Heart 21

San Manuel 41, Valley Union 25

Buena 52, Nogales 44

Tombstone 32, Willcox 28

Flowing Wells 57, Mountain View 24

Palo Verde 33, Sahuarita 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

