Skip to Content

AZHS Hoops: February 25

5:20 am Friday Football FeverFriday Football Fever ScoresSports

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sophomore Masai Dean scored 21 points to lead Cholla (4-8) to a 65-60 win over Desert View (3-6) on the boys' side while the Palo Verde (3-5) girls knocked off Sahuarita (3-4) 33-31 thanks to nine points each by Jazmyne Jackson and Kiana Ortiz.

Here are all your scores from high school basketball Thursday night across Southern Arizona:

BOYS

  • Benson 50, St. David 47
  • Elfrida Valley 52, San Manuel 36
  • Marana 79, Casa Grande 53
  • Mountain View 48, Flowing Wells 40
  • Miami 84, Morenci 73
  • Sahuarita 69, Palo Verde 30
  • Buena 79, Nogales 56
  • Gregory 35, Duncan 30
  • Catalina Foothills 62, Ironwood Ridge 33
  • Cholla 65, Desert View 60
  • Sabino 60, Tanque Verde 55
  • Walden Grove 62, Empire 51
  • Willcox 66, Tombstone 44

GIRLS

  • Benson 49, St. David 46
  • Casa Grande 33, Marana 28
  • Desert Heights Prep 28, Desert Christian 25
  • Morenci 65, Miami 27
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Immaculate Heart 21
  • San Manuel 41, Valley Union 25
  • Buena 52, Nogales 44
  • Tombstone 32, Willcox 28
  • Flowing Wells 57, Mountain View 24
  • Palo Verde 33, Sahuarita 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

More Stories

Skip to content