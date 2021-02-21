Bowen pitches a run-rule no-hitter for No. 4 Arizona Softball

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Hanah Bowen threw the 94th no-hitter in Arizona Softball program history Saturday as the 4th ranked Wildcats beat New Mexico (12-0) and Seattle (10-2) to stay unbeaten in their Hillenbrand Invitational.

Bowen pitched five scoreless innings in the run-rule victory against the Lobos. She struck out five with no walks and was just a hit batter in the 2nd short of a perfect game.

Arizona (4-0) wraps up play in the Invitational on Sunday; the Cats play in the final game of the event vs. Southern Utah at 3 p.m. MST.

Hanah Bowen struck out five in five no-hit innings (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Mattina)

