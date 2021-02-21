AZHS Hoops: No. 1 Catalina Foothills falls to St. Mary’s

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Is this the year for Catalina Foothills?

That is the question everyone is asking as the Falcons have moved up a Conference and moved into the No. 1 position in the state.

The top team in boys’ Conference 5A lost for the first time on Saturday and to a powerhouse in their old division.

Conference 4A No. 2 ranked St. Mary’s came down the I-10 from Phoenix and came back from a nine-point 4th quarter deficit to beat the Falcons 48-46.

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Mary's 48, Catalina Foothills 46

Senior Keiren Brown and sophomore Jason Fontenet both scored ten points in the final quarter to aid the Knights (11-1) comeback.

Fontenet finished the game with 16 points.

Senior forward Will Menaugh led Catalina Foothills with 16 points.

The Falcons (8-1, 4-0 5A Sonoran) entered the week as the top ranked team in Conference 5A ahead of Peoria Centennial, Glendale Ironwood, Gilbert and Nogales.

CFHS has played in 4A in recent years where the Falcons were a regular deep in the state tournament.

Doug D'Amore and his Catalina Foothills Falcons have moved up from Conference 4A to Conference 5A this season

Foothills has been to no less than the state quarterfinals in each of the last five seasons with three state Final Four appearances as well as three heartbreaking state tournament losses to rival Salpointe Catholic, two of those losses came in overtime.

The Falcons however have never reached a state championship game. The 2013 squad appeared to be their best shot. That team won the Section championship at 29-3 but was upset at home in the 2nd round as a No. 2 seed by Agua Fria.

With CFHS’ elevation from 4A to 5A there won’t be any more playoff thrillers with the Lancers, although the two teams will play once in the regular season on March 1.

The Falcons are now in the 5A Sonoran Region along with Mountain View, Flowing Wells, Marana, Ironwood Ridge and Casa Grande.

Here are all your high school basketball scores from Saturday in Southern Arizona:

BOYS

Kearny Ray 85, Patagonia 76

San Simon 68, San Manuel 57

Pueblo 65, Desert View 51

Salpointe Catholic 64, Flowing Wells 52

GIRLS

Pima 63, Scottsdale Christian 42

Pueblo 53, Buena 40

Salpointe Catholic 59, Flowing Wells 55

Ray 61, Patagonia 30

