AZHS Hoops: February 18

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 1A No. 2 St. David suffered just the second loss of their season on the boys' side while Sahuaro star Alyssa Brown scored a career-high 47 points in the Cougars 30-point win over Catalina Foothills.

Here are all your Thursday night scores from across Southern Arizona:

BOYS

  • Morenci 66, St. David 57
  • Nogales 63, Rio Rico 41
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 56, Sabino 43
  • San Simon 48, Immaculate Heart 45
  • Buena 67, Sunnyside 47
  • St. Augustine Catholic 56, Willcox 45
  • Pueblo 70, Flowing Wells 32
  • Sahuaro 55, Tanque Verde 37
  • Walden Grove 50, Amphitheater 39

GIRLS

Alyssa Brown (44) is averaging 32 points in just seven games so far in her 2021 senior season (File photo: 2019-20 season)
  • Morenci 54, St. David 46
  • Buena 65, Desert View 20
  • Amphitheater 50, Walden Grove 40
  • Empire 48, Tombstone 21
  • Immaculate Heart 33, San Simon 21
  • Sabino 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 27
  • Sahuaro 85, Catalina Foothills 55
  • Sunnyside 63, Cienega 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

