AZHS Hoops: February 18

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 1A No. 2 St. David suffered just the second loss of their season on the boys' side while Sahuaro star Alyssa Brown scored a career-high 47 points in the Cougars 30-point win over Catalina Foothills.

Here are all your Thursday night scores from across Southern Arizona:

BOYS

Morenci 66, St. David 57

Nogales 63, Rio Rico 41

Pusch Ridge Christian 56, Sabino 43

San Simon 48, Immaculate Heart 45

Buena 67, Sunnyside 47

St. Augustine Catholic 56, Willcox 45

Pueblo 70, Flowing Wells 32

Sahuaro 55, Tanque Verde 37

Walden Grove 50, Amphitheater 39

GIRLS

Alyssa Brown (44) is averaging 32 points in just seven games so far in her 2021 senior season (File photo: 2019-20 season)

Morenci 54, St. David 46

Buena 65, Desert View 20

Amphitheater 50, Walden Grove 40

Empire 48, Tombstone 21

Immaculate Heart 33, San Simon 21

Sabino 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 27

Sahuaro 85, Catalina Foothills 55

Sunnyside 63, Cienega 53

