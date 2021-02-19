AZHS Hoops: February 18
TUCSON (KVOA) -- 1A No. 2 St. David suffered just the second loss of their season on the boys' side while Sahuaro star Alyssa Brown scored a career-high 47 points in the Cougars 30-point win over Catalina Foothills.
Here are all your Thursday night scores from across Southern Arizona:
BOYS
- Morenci 66, St. David 57
- Nogales 63, Rio Rico 41
- Pusch Ridge Christian 56, Sabino 43
- San Simon 48, Immaculate Heart 45
- Buena 67, Sunnyside 47
- St. Augustine Catholic 56, Willcox 45
- Pueblo 70, Flowing Wells 32
- Sahuaro 55, Tanque Verde 37
- Walden Grove 50, Amphitheater 39
GIRLS
- Morenci 54, St. David 46
- Buena 65, Desert View 20
- Amphitheater 50, Walden Grove 40
- Empire 48, Tombstone 21
- Immaculate Heart 33, San Simon 21
- Sabino 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 27
- Sahuaro 85, Catalina Foothills 55
- Sunnyside 63, Cienega 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
