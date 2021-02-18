Skip to Content

AZHS Hoops: February 17

3:10 am SportsFriday Football FeverFriday Football Fever Scores

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 4A No. 1 Catalina Foothills keeps rolling on the boys' side while the 5A 7th ranked Flowing Wells girls win a fourth straight game.

Here are all your high school basketball scores from across Southern Arizona:

BOYS

  • Patagonia 39, Immaculate Heart 26
  • Catalina Foothills 75, Marana 53
  • Flowing Wells 66, Casa Grande 64
  • Sunnyside 62, Desert View 45

GIRLS

  • Patagonia 37, Immaculate Heart 32
  • Flowing Wells 70, Casa Grande 32
  • Pueblo 58, Combs 50
  • Rincon 48, Desert View 28
  • Sahuaro 58, Palo Verde 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

More Stories

Skip to content