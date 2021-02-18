AZHS Hoops: February 17

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 4A No. 1 Catalina Foothills keeps rolling on the boys' side while the 5A 7th ranked Flowing Wells girls win a fourth straight game.

Here are all your high school basketball scores from across Southern Arizona:

BOYS

Patagonia 39, Immaculate Heart 26

Catalina Foothills 75, Marana 53

Flowing Wells 66, Casa Grande 64

Sunnyside 62, Desert View 45

GIRLS

Navine - 13p/13r/3s

MiLinda - 19p/3r/1a/6s

Leamsi - 14p/4r/3a/2s

Sydney - 9p/8r/1a/1s

Cheyanne - 5p/2r/4s

Maria - 2p/2r/2a/2s

Corina - 1p/1a

Nazary - 6p/1s

Dana - 1p/4r

Valentina - 3r/1s

Celestine - 2r

Delilah - 1r

Kansas - 1r https://t.co/8PFjw4wPXQ — Lady Cabs Basketball (@LadyCabsBBall) February 18, 2021

Patagonia 37, Immaculate Heart 32

Flowing Wells 70, Casa Grande 32

Pueblo 58, Combs 50

Rincon 48, Desert View 28

Sahuaro 58, Palo Verde 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

