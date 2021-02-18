AZHS Hoops: February 17
TUCSON (KVOA) -- 4A No. 1 Catalina Foothills keeps rolling on the boys' side while the 5A 7th ranked Flowing Wells girls win a fourth straight game.
Here are all your high school basketball scores from across Southern Arizona:
BOYS
- Patagonia 39, Immaculate Heart 26
- Catalina Foothills 75, Marana 53
- Flowing Wells 66, Casa Grande 64
- Sunnyside 62, Desert View 45
GIRLS
- Patagonia 37, Immaculate Heart 32
- Flowing Wells 70, Casa Grande 32
- Pueblo 58, Combs 50
- Rincon 48, Desert View 28
- Sahuaro 58, Palo Verde 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
