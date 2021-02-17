AZHS Hoops: February 16

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tuesday night brought us the Battle of the Boot on the boys' hardwood plus No. 1 Catalina Foothills remained unbeaten while Flowing Wells stays hot on the girls' side.

Here are all your high school basketball scores from across Southern Arizona:

BOYS

Benson 58, Tombstone 44

Mountain View 58, Marana 50

Nogales 69, Desert View 63

Patagonia 50, Valley Union 47

Pusch Ridge Christian 80, Safford 53

St. David 70, San Manuel 35

Catalina Foothills 75, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 67

Sabino 51, Tanque Verde 41

GIRLS

Benson 60, Tombstone 12

Valley Union 37, Patagonia 27

Nogales 59, Desert View 23

Safford 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 25

St. David 51, San Manuel 29

Tucson 50, Queen Creek 36

Desert Christian 37, Duncan 33

Flowing Wells 67, Pueblo 44

Palo Verde 53, Empire 42

Sahuaro 53, Cienega 29

Salpointe 60, Sunnyside 38

