AZHS Hoops: February 16

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tuesday night brought us the Battle of the Boot on the boys' hardwood plus No. 1 Catalina Foothills remained unbeaten while Flowing Wells stays hot on the girls' side.
Here are all your high school basketball scores from across Southern Arizona:
BOYS
- Benson 58, Tombstone 44
- Mountain View 58, Marana 50
- Nogales 69, Desert View 63
- Patagonia 50, Valley Union 47
- Pusch Ridge Christian 80, Safford 53
- St. David 70, San Manuel 35
- Catalina Foothills 75, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 67
- Sabino 51, Tanque Verde 41
GIRLS
- Benson 60, Tombstone 12
- Valley Union 37, Patagonia 27
- Nogales 59, Desert View 23
- Safford 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 25
- St. David 51, San Manuel 29
- Tucson 50, Queen Creek 36
- Desert Christian 37, Duncan 33
- Flowing Wells 67, Pueblo 44
- Palo Verde 53, Empire 42
- Sahuaro 53, Cienega 29
- Salpointe 60, Sunnyside 38
