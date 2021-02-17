Skip to Content

AZHS Hoops: February 16

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tuesday night brought us the Battle of the Boot on the boys' hardwood plus No. 1 Catalina Foothills remained unbeaten while Flowing Wells stays hot on the girls' side.

Here are all your high school basketball scores from across Southern Arizona:

BOYS

  • Benson 58, Tombstone 44
  • Mountain View 58, Marana 50
  • Nogales 69, Desert View 63
  • Patagonia 50, Valley Union 47
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 80, Safford 53
  • St. David 70, San Manuel 35
  • Catalina Foothills 75, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 67
  • Sabino 51, Tanque Verde 41

GIRLS

  • Benson 60, Tombstone 12
  • Valley Union 37, Patagonia 27
  • Nogales 59, Desert View 23
  • Safford 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 25
  • St. David 51, San Manuel 29
  • Tucson 50, Queen Creek 36
  • Desert Christian 37, Duncan 33
  • Flowing Wells 67, Pueblo 44
  • Palo Verde 53, Empire 42
  • Sahuaro 53, Cienega 29
  • Salpointe 60, Sunnyside 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

