Pima Baseball wins three against So. Nevada

Pima Baseball officially opened the school’s 2020-21 NJCAA schedule this past weekend winning three out of four games from College of Southern Nevada at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

The two teams split a doubleheader on Friday with PCC losing the opener 9-8 before winning the nightcap 13-12 in eight innings.

The Aztecs swept the doubleheader on Saturday 7-4 and 17-9 securing two come-from-behind victories.

Terrel Huggins drove in 12 runs for Pima Baseball in the team's season-opening series against Southern Nevada (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Raymond Suarez)

Cienega grad Terrel Huggins had a big weekend for the Aztecs at the plate going 8-for-16 with two home runs and 12 RBIs.

He drove in the winning run in Game 2 on Friday.

The team was playing for the first time after seeing the first seven games of the season postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pima Baseball is off until February 23 when they head north to play a doubleheader against Paradise Valley.

