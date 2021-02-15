McCray, Fleming to be raised to Ring of Honor

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Ernie McCray (UA '60) and Al Fleming (UA '76) will take their rightful place in the UA’s Ring of Honor at McKale Center later this month.

The two Arizona Basketball stars are in the school’s Sports Hall of Fame but had been excluded from the Ring of Honor due to original stat qualifications for that award.

One of the criteria is that a candidate must have finished leading the program statistically in three categories over their UA career.

A review of the newer stat double-doubles qualified Fleming, who is listed now as the Wildcats' all-time leader in that category with 53 games in which he had double digits in points and rebounds.

The Michigan City, Indiana-native (1972-76) finished his Wildcat career also leading the program in field-goal percentage and rebounds.

His 1,190 rebounds are still all-time best at Arizona.

Both Fleming (15 points and 10 rebounds) and McCray (18 points and 11 rebounds) averaged double-doubles for their careers, however double-doubles were not an official stat during the time either player competed on the college level.

Fleming, who died of cancer in 2003, now joins his longtime friend and teammate Bob Elliott who was the first UA Basketball player to be raised into the Ring of Honor.

McCray lettered from 1957-60 and set 12 school records during his senior season.

He was the first player in school history to record 1,250 points and 800 rebounds in a career.

A review of his stats also found that he led the program in a third category, career free throws attempted (537).

His single-game scoring mark (46 points) set on Feb. 6, 1960 still stands as the most points scored in a game by a Wildcat.

McCray, a Tucson-native, was also the first black men’s basketball player to graduate from the University of Arizona.

The two will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during a virtual ceremony at halftime of the Feb. 27 game in the McKale Center against Washington.

Al Fleming (54) and Ernie McCray (30) are the 26th and 27th Arizona Basketball players inducted into the school's Ring of Honor (Photos courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

Here are the 27 Arizona Men’s Basketball Ring of Honor Inductees:

Bob Elliott, C, 1974-77

Steve Kerr, G, 1984-88

Sean Elliott, G/F, 1986-89

Jud Buechler, F, 1987-90

Sean Rooks, C, 1989-92

Chris Mills, F/G, 1991-93

Khalid Reeves, G, 1991-94

Damon Stoudamire, G, 1992-95

Miles Simon, G, 1995-98

Jason Terry, G, 1996-99

Mike Bibby, G, 1997-98

Michael Wright, F, 1999-2001

Richard Jefferson, F, 1999-2001

Jason Gardner. G, 2000-03

Luke Walton, F, 2000-03

Salim Stoudamire, G, 2002-05

Gilbert Arenas, G, 2000-01

Channing Frye, C, 2002-05

Chase Budinger, F, 2007-09

Derrick Williams, F, 2010-11

Andre Iguodala, F, 2003-04

Aaron Gordon, F, 2014

Nick Johnson, G, 2012-14

Stanley Johnson, G, 2015

Jerryd Bayless, G, 2008

Deandre Ayton, F, 2018

Al Fleming, F, 1972-76

Ernie McCray, F, 1956-60

Last year’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji has also qualified to be inducted, but an official induction date has not been determined.

For more on the qualifications to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, head over to ArizonaWildcats.com.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.