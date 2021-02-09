ncaaW: No. 10 Arizona circles the wagons for tournament run

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 10th ranked Arizona Women’s Basketball returned to the court Monday night and made a statement in a 79-59 victory #11 Oregon.

It was the Wildcats first game in 16 days as they saw four contests shuttered due to COVID-19.

Three of those contest were of their own doing after a positive test was discovered within the program after UA beat Utah at McKale Center on January 22.

The positive case wiped out the Wildcats coaching staff for seven days.

Coronavirus protocols in Southern California would not allow for the Cats to travel and play their series against UCLA and USC.

UA players wear the Kinexon Safe Tag which will beep if they come within six-feet of another person for more than five seconds (Photo courtesy: Adam Gonzales)

The women’s basketball program was the first at UA to get hit by COVID-19. This week the gymnastics program also got a positive test and was forced to postpone their February 13 meet at Oregon State.

UA’s football and two basketball programs are all utilizing the Kinexon Safe Tag tracking sensor to help fend off the virus.

The sensor allows for quick and specific contact tracing in the event of a positive test.

Arizona (12-2, 10-2 Pac-12) has fallen two games behind Stanford in conference play as a result of the four postponements.

The Wildcats will host the Washington schools this weekend.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.