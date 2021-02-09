Roadrunners get road sweep in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Five different Roadrunners scored goals Monday night as Tucson beat San Jose 5-3 to sweep the road series at home.

Tucson played both the games this weekend as the road team. The games were rescheduled to Tucson prior to Santa Clara County's recent lifting of its COVID-19 ban on contact sports in Northern California.

Michael Carcone's goal early in the 2nd period broke a 2-2 tie and Tucson never trailed after that.

Jan Jenik, Michael Bunting, Kevin Roy and Lane Pederson also scored for the Roadrunners (2-0).

Ivan Prosvetov was once again solid between the pipes tonight for Tucson, making 33 saves on 36 shots.

The Roadrunners will play their next game Friday, February 12th at the Toyota Sports Performance Center against the Ontario Reign, at 7 p.m.

This is the 5th season of Tucson Roadrunners professional hockey (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners)

SHOTS ON GOAL: TUC (33) - SJ (36)

POWER PLAYS: TUC (1/5) - SJ (1/4)

TUC SCORING: Jan Jenik (1), Lane Pederson (1), Mike Carcone (1), Michael Bunting (1), Kevin Roy (1)

SJ SCORING: Joachim Blichfeld (1), Alexander True (1), Alexander True (2)

