Wildcat Report: February 7

TUCSON (KVOA) -- UA Mega Sports Weekend 2 wrapped up with the Wildcats finishing 6-3 in competitions.

Senior Jill Aguilera scored a pair of goals for Arizona Soccer on Sunday in a 2-0 home-opening win over UTEP at Mulcahy Stadium.

Hope Hisey picked up her first clean sheet of the season for UA (2-0-0), needing just one save on the day.

Aguilera’s brace came in the first half (17’, 21’) of the contest.

The Wildcats will host New Mexico State on Saturday at 5 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Arizona is 5-1 to start the 2021 NCAA Men's Tennis season (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Ary Frank)

No. 24 Arizona knocked off No. 22 Pepperdine 5-2 Sunday at the Robson Tennis Center.

UA won the doubles point and then got singles win from their 3, 4, 5 and 6 seeds.

Gustaf Strom and Carlos Hassey battled for three-set victories while Filip Malbasic and Nick Lagaev won in straight sets.

The Wildcats (5-1) will host a doubleheader against New Mexico State next Sunday.

MEGA SPORTS WEEKEND

Two women's tennis matches against Gonzaga were canceled due to COVID-19 within the Bulldogs program.

UA's cross country teams hosted the Arizona Invitational and both the women and the men finished second to visiting UCLA.

The Wildcats' Keelah Barger won the women's 6K race with a time of 21:41.3.

Keelah Barger won her 1st collegiate race on Friday at Arizona's Invitational (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy

Here are all your results on the UA Athletics events held this weekend in Tucson:

Thursday (WTN) Wildcats 6, Northern Arizona 1

Friday (WTN) Wildcats 5, Northern Arizona 2

Friday (VB) Wildcats 3, No. 7 Stanford 0

Friday (XC) Wildcats women (2nd), Wildcats men (2nd)

Saturday (GYM) California d. Wildcats (+1.200)

Saturday (WTN) vs. Gonzaga (canceled)

Sunday (WTN) vs. Gonzaga (canceled)

Sunday (VB) Wildcats 3, No. 7 Stanford 1

Sunday (SOC) Wildcats 2, UTEP 0

Sunday (MTN) No. 24 Wildcats 5, No. 22 Pepperdine 2

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

After having four games postponed due to COVID-19, No. 9 Arizona returns to the floor Monday night in Eugene to take on the 12th ranked Oregon Ducks.

This will be UA’s (11-2, 9-2) first game since January 22.

The Ducks beat UC Davis Saturday night 63-57 in their first game since January 24.

