Roadrunners start season winning 2-1 overtime thriller

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Cam Dineen's goal just over a minute into overtime gave the Tucson Roadrunners a 2-1 season-opening victory over the San Jose Barracuda in front of no fans at Tucson Arena.

Tyler Steenbergen scored the Roadrunners (1-0) other goal on the afternoon. Ivan Prosvetov was stellar in net, stopping 36-of-37 shots.

It's the third season-opening victory in a row for Tucson.

The Roadrunners and San Jose will wrap up their two-game series on Monday night at the TCC with faceoff at 7 p.m.

STAT SHEET

SHOTS ON GOAL: TUC (25) - SJ (37)

POWER PLAYS: TUC (0/3) - SJ (0/1)

TUC SCORING: Tyler Steenbergen (1), Cam Dineen (1) (OT)

SJ SCORING: John Leonard (1)

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.