Battey’s late free throws lift Colorado over Wildcats 82-79

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Evan Battey made four free throws in the final 15 seconds and finished with 21 points, leading Colorado to an 82-79 victory over Arizona.

The Wildcats pulled to 80-79 with 5.6 seconds left. Terrell Brown Jr. fouled and then rolled over Battey's left ankle. Grimacing and limping to the line, Battey hit both free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining.

James Akinjo's desperation heave from half court hit the backboard at the buzzer.

McKinley Wright IV added 17 points and six assists for Colorado (14-5, 8-4 Pac-12).

Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead Arizona (13-6, 7-6).

Arizona leads the all-time series with Colorado 21-15 (Photo courtesy: MGN/UA/CUBuffs)

The Wildcats came back to lead in the second half after digging themselves a 19-2 hole at the outset. UA didn't make a FG until the 11:13 mark of the first half.

UA host Oregon State next on Thursday, February 11 at McKale Center with tipoff at 6 p.m.

David Kelly contributed to this story.